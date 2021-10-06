Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.08 and the highest is $5.20. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $14.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $679.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

