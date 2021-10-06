Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 265,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.