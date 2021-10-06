Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report $532.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Ares Management reported sales of $428.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $81.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

