Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Frontline stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,609. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.