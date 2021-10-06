Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Brokerages expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $800,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $850,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

