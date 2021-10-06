Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Nokia posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NOK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 24,240,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,345,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 739,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.