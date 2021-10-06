Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $805.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.45 million to $808.93 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $805.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. 111,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.