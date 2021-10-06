Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,236,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

