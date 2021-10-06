Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $14.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $57.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $152.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.