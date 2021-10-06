Zacks: Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. GP Strategies also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 1,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,565. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $364.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

