Zacks: Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce sales of $686.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the highest is $704.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $660.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 3,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,024. Griffon has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.