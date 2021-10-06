Zacks: Brokerages Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $122.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.91 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $55.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $471.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $613.55 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

