Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report $164.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.77 million and the highest is $172.70 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $145.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $689.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.68 million to $705.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.62 million, with estimates ranging from $672.23 million to $680.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

MYGN stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,409. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,677,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,507 shares of company stock worth $13,495,920. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $82,782,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 512,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

