Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHUN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Phunware stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 11.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

