Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

