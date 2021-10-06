Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will report sales of $45.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.41 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $19.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $142.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $147.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $165.63 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $173.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

SHIP stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $202.15 million, a P/E ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $484,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

