Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $179,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.