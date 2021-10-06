Zano Reaches Market Cap of $29.96 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Zano has a market capitalization of $29.96 million and approximately $299,530.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00004991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,245.52 or 0.99827098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063824 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00336294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00231006 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.00 or 0.00554739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 141.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,876,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,847,144 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.