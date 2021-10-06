ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $2,888.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00224564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00129564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00140202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002565 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

