Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,914.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.89 or 0.06422573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00320456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $602.71 or 0.01097552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00097878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.41 or 0.00523374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00342674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00272801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

