Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,635.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $436,723.72 and approximately $3,635.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00059034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00131003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,006.68 or 0.99954021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.99 or 0.06448951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

