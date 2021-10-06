Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Cap Tops $4.44 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $368,532.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00232138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00102370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

