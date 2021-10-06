ZENZO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $761.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $986,276.52 and $761.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00106512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.00416602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013810 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00038527 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025284 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

