Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0981 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $130.82 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.00538382 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00942852 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,121,036,088 coins and its circulating supply is 11,829,568,935 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

