Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,880 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $56,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

