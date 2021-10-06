Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,528. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

