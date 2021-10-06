Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.65

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 1380417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

