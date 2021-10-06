ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Cap of $9.28 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 200.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00059173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00096993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00128923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.98 or 0.99874867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.51 or 0.06332606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 57,573,250 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.