Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $250.00

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $250.00 and last traded at $253.21, with a volume of 11581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,655.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,036 shares of company stock valued at $73,342,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $249,999,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.