Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $258.50 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,329 shares of company stock valued at $93,317,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.