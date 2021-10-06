ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,851.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $437,892.65 and approximately $3,851.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 117.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.00527962 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,264,047,057 coins and its circulating supply is 14,184,311,786 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

