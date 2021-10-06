Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading Down 8.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61. 8,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,812,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $106,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $64,544,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

