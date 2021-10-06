Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.01). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

