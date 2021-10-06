Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

