-$0.01 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 129,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 96,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,677. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

