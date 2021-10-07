-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FCEL traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 17,533,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715,773. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

