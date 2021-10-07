-$0.09 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.
NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $506.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
