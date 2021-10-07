$0.16 EPS Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

BRDG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 104,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,372. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

