$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.06. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after purchasing an additional 131,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 17,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,805. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

