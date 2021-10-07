$0.19 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Radware posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.36. 538,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

