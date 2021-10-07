-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 9,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,178. The company has a market cap of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

