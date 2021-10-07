-$0.26 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,448. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $276.59 million, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,982 shares of company stock valued at $292,137 and sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

