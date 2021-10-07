$0.30 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Heartland Express by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heartland Express by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heartland Express by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.32. 595,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,674. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

