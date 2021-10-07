$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 27,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 128.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,905 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

