-$0.36 EPS Expected for Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IMGO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.