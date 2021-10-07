$0.40 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.55. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $420.94 million, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

