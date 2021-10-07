-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $60,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARAV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

