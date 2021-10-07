$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of AMBA opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $169.28.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.