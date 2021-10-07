$0.54 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.57. Stantec reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

NYSE STN opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

