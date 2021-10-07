-$0.58 EPS Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,476. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

